• We serve low income, at risk families in 8 counties in the Dallas Ft. Worth area.



• 65% of our population served is Hispanic.



• 93% of our funding goes to programs and services.



• It costs $0.07 on the dollar to raise funds for Bryan’s House. We are a great investment for support.



• Our new data shows that since February 2016, we have increased our capacity of those served at our location on Pipestone Road in West Dallas by 74%.



• The at-risk kids we serve deserve a unique, specialized nurturing environment to learn and grow. Bryan’s House is a place where a kid with special needs can be treated just like a kid.



• Bryan’s House has served the community for more than a quarter of a century.



• We have served more than 15,000 children.



• When families graduate from our family support services, 94% remain self-sufficient.



• After two years in our early education program, 91% of children with developmental delay/warning signs exhibit one fewer.